Image copyright The Hut Group Image caption Hand sanitiser beng made and distributed by The Hut Group

A Manchester-based company says it is donating the equivalent of £10m to help in the battle against coronavirus.

The Hut Group (THG) is making all 70 rooms at its Great John Street Hotel and King Street Townhouse available to NHS staff and police.

The company is also giving £1m to charity, and making and distributing £1m of hand sanitiser.

CEO Matthew Moulding said THG wanted to "support vulnerable communities, key workers and the emergency services”.

"These are unprecedented times and THG has an obligation to support those in need, not only as a major regional employer, but because we have the ability to do so,” said Mr Moulding, who founded the Manchester Airport-based group.

THG, which owns brands including Myprotein and Zavvi, employs 7,000 people with 5,000 in the North West.

Sir Richard Leese, leader of Manchester City Council, said: "This is a remarkably generous move by The Hut Group, and reflects the sense of wider social responsibility and commitment to the city which THG have demonstrated since they first arrived here."

Half of the donation will be spent in Manchester, with the other half going to other parts of the UK and abroad.