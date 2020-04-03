Hyde murder arrest after 'elderly' man's body found in Tameside house
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after an elderly man's body was found in a house, police said.
Officers were called to the property in Holland Road in Hyde, Tameside at 14:00 BST on Thursday by an ambulance crew.
A suspect aged 40 remains in custody, Greater Manchester Police said.
Det Ch Insp Cheryl Chatterton said: “This was a tragic incident which sadly resulted in the death of an elderly man in his own home. Our thoughts are with his family and friends."
She added: “I understand this has created some concern in the community but I would like to use this opportunity to reassure members of the public that the investigation team is making progress and there is no suggestion this death is linked to Covid-19.”
No further details about the dead man have been released.