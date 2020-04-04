Hyde murder probe: Man's death 'no longer suspicious'
- 4 April 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police investigating the death of a man in Greater Manchester are no longer treating it as suspicious.
Officers found the body of an elderly man at a property in Holland Road in Hyde, Tameside, at 14:00 BST on Thursday.
There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death and it is not linked to Covid-19, police said.
A 40-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been released and faces no further action.