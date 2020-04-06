Image copyright Family photo Image caption Carol Jamabo formerly worked for the NHS in London

Tributes have been paid to a care worker who died after she was suspected to have been infected with coronavirus.

Mother-of-two Carol Jamabo, 56, worked as a carer in the community for Cherish Elderly Care in Bury.

Her family said she fell ill about a week before her death on Wednesday, and her youngest son has now tested positive for the virus.

Ms Jamabo moved to the UK from Nigeria in the early 1990s and was a key worker for more than 25 years.

She previously worked in the prison service and as an NHS administrator at Guy's and St Thomas' Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in London.

Most recently, she worked as a carer in the community after moving to Bury to be closer to her two children, Tonye Selema, 25, and Abiye Selema, 22, a student at Leeds University.

Ms Jamabo became suddenly unwell at her home while with her youngest son and was then rushed to hospital.

She is not thought to have had any major underlying health conditions but did suffer from asthma.

Her nephew Dakuro Fiberesima, from Purfleet in Essex, said she deteriorated rapidly even though she was on a ventilator at Salford Royal Hospital and could not be saved.

"The youngest son is in a terrible position. He was extremely close to her. He was living with her," he said.

Mr Fiberesima added: "She was just an amazing aunt.

"Growing up in an African background, the aunts are very strict, but she was fun and had such a positive character."