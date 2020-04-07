Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Wythenshawe Hospital said it needed to create extra capacity as the coronavirus pandemic continues

A Greater Manchester hospital is closing its paediatric emergency department to free up more space during the coronavirus pandemic.

Wythenshawe Hospital said children who require emergency care should be taken to Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital instead.

A hospital spokesman said the temporary measure was taken amid the "increased need for critical care" at Wythenshawe.

The hospital's A&E department remains open for adult admissions.

The spokesman added: “It is extremely important that children are not taken to the Wythenshawe Hospital emergency department during this time.”