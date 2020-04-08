Image copyright PA Media Image caption Daniel Burke was unable to attend his court hearing due to the coronavirus pandemic

A terror suspect accused of plotting to fight against so-called Islamic State was unable to attend his latest court hearing because he is "self-isolating".

Former soldier Daniel Burke is being held in custody after being charged with three terrorism offences.

His case was brought before Mr Justice Sweeney at the Old Bailey on Wednesday.

But the 32-year-old, from Manchester, was unable to appear via video link from prison as he is self-isolating due to the virus pandemic, the court heard.

The defendant, who allegedly expressed a desire to travel to Syria to fight for Kurdish militia, was charged in December last year after being stopped at a port.

It is alleged that, between 7 October and 5 November last year, Mr Burke of Amberwood Drive engaged in conduct with the intention to assist another person to commit, prepared or instigate an act of terrorism.

Between 18 September and 2 November last year, he allegedly entered into or became concerned in an arrangement with others to provide money and military equipment while having reasonable cause to suspect that it would or may be used for the purposes of terrorism.

He is further charged with engaging in conduct in preparation to commit, prepare or instigate an act of terrorism between 7 October and 7 December last year.

Mr Burke, who formerly served in the Parachute Regiment, was further remanded into custody ahead of a plea hearing on 7 May.