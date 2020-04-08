Image copyright GMP Image caption Hashem Abedi was arrested in Libya the day after the bombing

The sentencing of Hashem Abedi, who was found guilty of murdering the 22 people who died in the Manchester Arena bombing, has been postponed.

The brother of bomber Salman Abedi had been due to be sentenced on 23 and 24 April at the Old Bailey.

Parties in the case have been informed that the date needed to be changed due to the travel restrictions in place to tackle the spread of coronavirus.

The sentencing date will be reviewed at the end of the month, the court said.

Image copyright Family handouts Image caption Top (left to right): Lisa Lees, Alison Howe, Georgina Callender, Kelly Brewster, John Atkinson, Jane Tweddle, Marcin Klis, Eilidh MacLeod - Middle (left to right): Angelika Klis, Courtney Boyle, Saffie Roussos, Olivia Campbell-Hardy, Martyn Hett, Michelle Kiss, Philip Tron, Elaine McIver - Bottom (left to right): Wendy Fawell, Chloe Rutherford, Liam Allen-Curry, Sorrell Leczkowski, Megan Hurley, Nell Jones

A message from the court stated: "In the light of the current restrictions on travel and public gatherings it has been decided that the current proposed sentencing date of 23 April shall be adjourned."

It continued: "The position will be reviewed at the end of April and you will be advised accordingly in due course."

The 22-year-old, whose brother died in the blast at the end of an Ariana Grande concert on 22 May 2017, had denied helping to plan the attack in which nearly 1,000 people were injured.

But he was convicted by a jury at the Old Bailey of 22 counts of murder as well as of one count of attempted murder, encompassing the remaining injured, and conspiring to cause explosions.

The court had heard how the brothers worked together to source materials used in the bombing.