Image copyright PA Media Image caption Road markings have been painted onto roads near Nightingale Hospital North West

Road markings paying tribute to NHS staff have been painted near a new temporary hospital in Manchester that will treat coronavirus patients.

NHS staff will be able to see the messages as they travel to and from Nightingale Hospital North West.

Messages such as "THANK YOU NHS" have been painted onto roads to show support for hospital staff during the pandemic.

"I just felt that we had to do something," said Gemma Mcilwaine, from the city's highway maintenance service.

Northern Marking supplied a team for free to mark the lines near the hospital.

The markings are located on Mosley Street as well as at the exit from the NCP car park, which many hospital staff will use while at work.

"I really do hope it picks people up, and I hope the NHS staff know that we are all thinking about them," said Ms Mcilwaine.

Work started on the new temporary hospital on 28 March and the hospital will be able to provide treatment for up to 750 coronavirus patients.