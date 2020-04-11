Image copyright Google Image caption The men were wounded on Stanton Avenue

Two men have been injured in a shooting in Salford, Greater Manchester.

They went to hospital at about 21:50 BST on Friday after the shootings on Stanton Avenue, Greater Manchester Police said.

Two men, aged 20 and 22, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remain in custody.

The attack is believed to be linked to another shooting about 30 minutes later on Whit Lane. No further injuries were reported to police.

Police said the shootings were "dangerous and reckless", and appealed for anyone with information to contact them.