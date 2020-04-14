Coronavirus: Three boys set up free fruit and veg stall for neighbours
Three young brothers have set up a free fruit and vegetable stall for their neighbours during lockdown.
Joshua, nine, Ben, seven, and four-year-old Isaac Barry have helping about 55 people in Bolton, Greater Manchester.
They have also been delivering to self-isolating neighbours with a trolley.
Their mother Angela, 32, came up with the idea after thinking about how her late grandfather might have struggled during the lockdown.
Mrs Barry, a church administrator, said the boys' mission started when she ordered extra boxes of vegetables from their local market for neighbours.
The boys then set up a stall in their front garden, and they have handed out flyers offering food, Easter eggs and emotional support to their neighbours in the Breightmet area of Bolton.
Mrs Barry said:"They get dead excited every time someone takes anything from the stall.
"They're getting to know so many people in the area, and everyone recognises them. They think they are famous!"
She added: "They also like it because we are remembering (my) granddad by looking after the elderly people in our area."
The family have funded most of the food themselves but their local Morrisons supermarket has also donated.
One neighbour, who has no internet access, had not spoken to anyone in more than two weeks until the brothers reached out to them.
Mrs Barry said: "We need to rely on each other more than we ever have done before.
"We are talking about having a street party when it's all over."
