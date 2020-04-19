Long-serving paramedic dies with coronavirus

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The unnamed worker was married with children

A long-serving paramedic has died after contracting coronavirus, North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) has said.

The trust's chief Daren Mochrie said the man, whose family has asked not to be named, died on Friday in hospital.

"Our colleague was married with children and had worked for the trust for a considerable number of years," Mr Mochrie said.

He thanked NHS colleagues for "their professionalism and the compassionate care they have shown for our friend".

"This will deeply affect many people within the trust and we are supporting our staff during this very sad time," he added.