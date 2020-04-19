Police officer 'bitten' while breaking up party

A police officer was kicked and bitten as she tried to break up a party that had breached coronavirus rules.

Officers were called after a gathering attended by people from different households in Sherbourne Court, Prestwich, Greater Manchester, at about 16:00 BST on Saturday.

After asking the guests to leave, the police officer was attacked and bitten on the hand.

Her injury is not serious, Greater Manchester Police said.

A force spokesman said the party "was in contravention of the Coronavirus Act 2020".

Two people have been charged with assault on an emergency worker. They are due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on 2 June.