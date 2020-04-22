Coronavirus: £58m EuroMillions winner's social distancing celebrations
A man who scooped a £58m lottery win celebrated by having a beer with his brothers - at a 2m (6ft 6in) distance.
Ryan Hoyle, 38, said he was "shaking" when he got an email informing him he had become a multi-millionaire in Friday's EuroMillions draw.
He drove to his parents' house, passing his phone through the window for them to "double-check" his numbers.
After confirming the eight-figure bonanza, he enjoyed a drink in the sunshine with his siblings.
Mr Hoyle, of Rochdale, Greater Manchester, said he first thought he had won £2.30 when he saw an email from the National Lottery on Saturday.
'It was real'
When he read the message, he said it "looked like a lot of numbers... I couldn't believe what my eyes were seeing".
He said he was "shaking and really needed a second opinion so... drove round to mum and dad's house".
"I kept a safe distance outside and passed the phone through the window for them to double-check for me."
"It was real - I had won £58m."
- A SIMPLE GUIDE: How do I protect myself?
- AVOIDING CONTACT: The rules on self-isolation and exercise
- HOPE AND LOSS: Your coronavirus stories
- LOOK-UP TOOL: Check cases in your area
- VIDEO: The 20-second hand wash
- STRESS: How to look after your mental health
Mr Hoyle then celebrated while socially distancing with his brothers.
"We kept more than two metres apart. I needed to talk to them... and it really helped with the shock," he said.
Mr Hoyle, who works as a joiner, said he will finish off renovations on his brother's house despite the windfall.
He plans to buy himself a new car, swap his rented one-bedroom flat for a new home, treat himself to a Manchester United season ticket and take his daughter, aged 11, to Florida.
But he said his priority was to help his mother, father and brother "retire this week".