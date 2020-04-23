Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Police have confirmed there were no COVID-19-related supplies in the vehicle when it was stolen

Three men have been arrested after medicine was stolen during the theft of a car used by a pharmacy to deliver prescription drugs.

The Vauxhall Corsa was reported missing from Rochdale on Wednesday.

It was later recovered but Greater Manchester Police is still searching for the medication which had been due to be delivered to the community.

Three men were held on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and controlled drugs, and breaching Covid-19 measures.

Sgt Daniel Kabal said recovering the vehicle "was essential at this unprecedented time" and added, "especially for the most vulnerable people in our communities who rely on that service to deliver their medication".