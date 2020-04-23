Image copyright GMP Image caption PC Joe Burrows, baby Georgiana, wife Gemma and Leo

A police officer had his coronavirus test fast-tracked so he could make it to the birth of his daughter.

Joe Burrows was displaying symptoms and was sent by Greater Manchester Police for testing, which normally takes 72 hours to come back.

The following day, his wife, Gemma, went into early labour.

After a call to the centre from his superintendant, he received a negative test result early and made it to the hospital before Georgiana's birth.

PC Burrows, from Wigan, said: "I was slightly concerned when Gemma told me she was in labour as she wasn't due until the following week.

"Thankfully I was able to head into the hospital just in time to welcome our beautiful baby girl into the world."

'Positive news'

Supt Andrea Quinton, who is organising testing for the force, had explained the situation to the centre see if there was anything she could do to help PC Burrows obtain his test results early.

She said: "Joe received his negative test result just eight hours after my call and I am really grateful he was able to attend the hospital to be with his wife just a few short hours before his baby girl was born."

PC Burrows said he was "so thankful" to everyone who helped fast-track the process.

"We already have a little boy, Leo, so I know Georgiana could have come any moment.

"At this time it's fantastic to be able to have some positive news and I'll definitely be telling Georgiana all about this when she's older."