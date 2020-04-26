Image copyright GMP Image caption Police said they could smell cannabis from the car

A man has been arrested after police tried to stop a funeral car that was seen "driving erratically".

They spotted the limousine-type vehicle leaving the M60 motorway near Denton, Greater Manchester, on Saturday night.

When requested to pull over the driver drove off but once officers stopped the car they found cannabis, scales and a cut throat razor.

A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drugs and driving offences.

"One thing guaranteed in this job is you never know what you'll come across next," Greater Manchester Police posted on Facebook.

Image copyright GMP Image caption Drugs were also found in the offender's home

A search of the suspect's home resulted in more drugs being seized, police said.

The man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply, possession of Class A and B drugs and a bladed article.

He was also detained for obstructing police, driving without a license and insurance, and on suspicion of drug driving.

Police said the man has since been released under investigation pending further inquiries.