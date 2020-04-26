Image copyright Google Image caption The man tried to abduct the woman in Park Lane, Salford

An 18-year-old woman was left "incredibly shaken" after a man tried to abduct her, police have said.

She was walking with a friend when a car pulled up near them in Park Lane, Salford, about 19:15 BST on Saturday, Greater Manchester Police said.

The driver approached the woman and tried to drag her into the car, but he fled after she alerted people nearby.

A 47-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted abduction. He remains in custody for questioning.

Supt Rick Jackson said: "Thankfully the woman was not physically injured but she has been left incredibly shaken as a result of this incident and officers are continuing to support her.

"There is not believed to be any wider threat to the community at this time but you will see increased patrols in the local area throughout the next few days."

He appealed for anyone with information to contact police.