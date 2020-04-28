Image copyright Greater Manchester Police Image caption Shevlin pleaded guilty to both charges

A man who fractured an NHS worker's cheekbone during a row over juice at a hospital has been jailed.

Daniel Shevlin, 27, carried out the attack after going to Salford Royal Infirmary claiming he had taken an overdose.

Shevlin, of no fixed address, punched the victim in a waiting room because there was only water to drink, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

During a hearing at Manchester Crown Court, he was jailed for two years.

Shevlin had pleaded guilty to wounding inflicting grievous bodily harm and threatening words and behaviour at an earlier hearing at Manchester Magistrates' Court.

'Abhorrent and shocking'

The court was told Shevlin became agitated at being told there was no juice only water available to drink before he launched his attack, GMP confirmed.

He then shouted abuse at another NHS worker who had challenged him.

Det Insp Thomas Willis said it was an "abhorrent and shocking" assault "especially at a time when we have a collective duty to protect our essential NHS workers".

"I hope the scant minority who think they can show such gross disrespect and attack those on the front line of our emergency services recognise justice will be served," he added.

He added the victim, who is aged in his 50s, has already returned to the front line to help save lives, which was "testament to the incredible work that is being done by our emergency workers at this difficult time".

Shevlin was sentenced to two years in jail for wounding and three months for threatening words and behaviour. The custodial terms will run concurrently.