Rochdale bus crash: Nine hurt as double-decker hits bridge
- 29 April 2020
Nine passengers on a double-decker bus were hurt when the vehicle crashed into a bridge.
The crash happened in Station Road, Rochdale, at about 14:10 BST, according to Greater Manchester Police.
North West Ambulance Service said five people have been taken to hospital, one with "a significant leg injury". None of the injuries are life-threatening.
Richard Street and Station Street have been temporarily closed as emergency services investigate.