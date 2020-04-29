Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened in Station Road, Rochdale, at 14:10 BST

Nine passengers on a double-decker bus were hurt when the vehicle crashed into a bridge.

The crash happened in Station Road, Rochdale, at about 14:10 BST, according to Greater Manchester Police.

North West Ambulance Service said five people have been taken to hospital, one with "a significant leg injury". None of the injuries are life-threatening.

Richard Street and Station Street have been temporarily closed as emergency services investigate.