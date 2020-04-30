Image copyright Family handout Image caption Yousef Makki was a scholarship pupil at Manchester Grammar School

A probe into Greater Manchester Police's handling of a case involving the death of a 17-year-old boy in 2019 has been dropped.

Manchester Grammar student Yousef Makki died in a fight with Joshua Molnar, now 18, in Hale Barns, Cheshire.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it had discontinued its inquiry into the force's actions.

IOPC regional director Amanda Rowe said it had found "no potential misconduct by any individual officer".

"We also assessed GMP's own review of its murder investigation and acknowledge a number of changes to its procedures will be implemented as a result of learning recommendations made," Ms Rowe added.

The IOPC had launched two investigations - one into Greater Manchester Police (GMP) and a second involving Cheshire Police - earlier this year.

The police watchdog said its investigation into Cheshire Constabulary was continuing.

Stabbed friend

The scholarship pupil was stabbed by his friend, former public schoolboy Mr Molnar, during a fight in upmarket Hale Barns on 2 March.

He said it was self-defence and was acquitted of murder and manslaughter by a jury after a trial at Manchester Crown Court in July the same year.

He admitted lying to police and possession of a knife and was given 16 months in custody.

He was released in February 2020.

'Reviewing our actions'

After the case Mr Makki's family said they were "extremely" unhappy with investigations carried out by both GMP and Cheshire Police.

Both forces had referred themselves to the IOPC.

Assistant Chief Constable Mabs Hussain said: "It is important we conducted a thorough review of our investigation into the tragic circumstances surrounding Yousef's death, which the IOPC has recognised.

"This remains a difficult time for the Makki family and I hope this brings some reassurance of our commitment to reviewing our actions."