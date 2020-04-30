Lancashire

Mourner stabbed in the chest at funeral in Blackpool

  • 30 April 2020
Carleton Crematorium Image copyright Google
Image caption The attack took place at about !3:45 BST

A man was stabbed in the chest as he attended a funeral service, police have confirmed.

Lancashire Police said the man was attacked at about 13:45 BST in Carleton Crematorium, near Blackpool.

The man, in his 40s, is in a stable condition at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, said a Lancashire Police spokesman.

A 37-year-old man from Blackpool has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites