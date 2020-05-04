Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Paul Oakenfold was one of the acts on the United We Stream service

A live-streaming service set up to support night-time economy workers has raised £260,000 in a month.

Greater Manchester's United We Stream was launched on 3 April to help workers affected by lockdown.

About four million viewers have watched music acts such as Paul Oakenfold and cookery features with Masterchef winner Simon Wood, a spokeswoman said.

Organiser Sacha Lord said: "We weren't sure anyone would watch it, let alone donate."

From Monday, people working in the cultural or night-time sectors in Greater Manchester can apply to the regional authority for funds to be used for adapting to social distancing and lockdown measures.

Parlophone Records and Twitter were among corporate supporters for the initiative, which was inspired by a streaming service in Berlin.

Image caption Sacha Lord asked Manchester's artists to get involved

Mr Lord said he was "completely humbled" by the donations.

"We have once again seen our city region show an example of resilience and resourcefulness," he said.

Other European cities as well as some in the United States have also adopted the platform to help workers affected by movement restrictions.

Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham thanked those who have donated, adding: "We all love visiting our favourite music venues, bars and restaurants, and the money raised here will go some way to helping them stay alive and to be there when lockdown restrictions are lifted."

Considered to be the fifth biggest industry in the UK, the night-time economy covers activity between 18:00 and 06:00 including hospitality, leisure, healthcare, transport and emergency services.

About 70% of all website donations will go to the Night Time Economy Relief Fund.

Another 22% will go to the Mayor of Greater Manchester's Charity, with the remaining 8% to Nordoff Robbins Music Therapy Charity.