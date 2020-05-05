Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Police are investigating reports of dating app fraud across Greater Manchester

Three people have been arrested over allegations fraudsters posed as women to steal thousands of pounds in a dating app scam in Greater Manchester.

Two men and a woman, aged 35 to 41, were detained in Gorton on suspicion of fraud following reports of 21 offences between October 2018 and March 2020.

The victims were coaxed into paying up to £17,000, police said.

After the first payment was made, the suspect would demand more money and threaten them with violence.

The average loss was £3,000 and most victims reported the offence to the police, at which point there was no further contact from the suspects.

Det Sgt Ian Thomas urged "anyone who thinks they have been a victim of this type of crime to report any suspicious messages or threats to police".