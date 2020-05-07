Image copyright Getty Images Image caption There will be "significant changes" to how recycling centres operate, says county councillor Albert Atkinson

Most of Lancashire's recycling centres will reopen next week but those wanting to use them will have to book a time.

Lancashire County Council's 16 recycling centres were closed due to the coronavirus lockdown.

While the local authority said it was still "finalising details", residents will need to book timeslots rather than just turning up.

Blackburn and Darwen Council said its residents would also have to book when it reopens its two centres on 18 May.

Lancashire County Council said the government issued new guidance on Tuesday, saying councils could open recycling centres providing safety measures were in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

'Cope with demand'

The Local Democracy Reporting Service says the council will release details of exactly when the sites will reopen and how the booking system will work next week.

Councillor Albert Atkinson, cabinet member for waste management, said: "The biggest change will be that people will need to book a timeslot before visiting, either online or by calling."

He said it was "necessary to allow us to manage demand" and so people do not have to queue for hours.

Blackburn with Darwen Council said its two centres - one in Spring Vale Road, Darwen, and the other in George Street West, Blackburn - would be opening seven days a week rather than on six "to cope with demand".

However, environment lead Councillor Jim Smith said: "It will be a reduced service and residents will have to book in advance."