Image copyright Google Image caption The collision happened on Green Lane in Great Lever near Bolton.

A man has been arrested after a quad bike rider died in a crash in Bolton.

The 36-year-old man, who has not been named, was on a Suzuki bike when it collided with a white Mercedes on Green Lane, Great Lever at 19:30 BST on Wednesday.

The bike then hit a metal fence and the rider was pronounced dead at the scene, said Greater Manchester Police (GMP).

A 25-year-old man arrested at the scene is being questioned on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Sgt Andrew Page, from GMP, said: “This is a tragic incident in which a man has sadly lost his life. Our thoughts remain with his family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

“Although we have made an arrest, our enquiries are very much still ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident.”

Green Lane was closed at the junction with Manchester Road and Crescent Road for a number of hours while investigation work was carried out.