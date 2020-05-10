Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Police said it was "disappointing" to see rules broken

Seven people were arrested when police tried to stop a birthday party attended by about 40 people.

Officers who attempted to break up the gathering in Bolton, Greater Manchester, were "met with hostility".

A large group seen fighting refused to co-operate and "began to deliberately cough and spit", police said.

Seven people, aged between 23 and 48, were arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly and for breach of Covid-19 regulations.

Another person was given a fixed penalty.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said adults and children were present at the party in Wemsley Grove on Saturday night.

Assistant Chief Constable Robert Potts said: "It is really disappointing to see the rules being flagrantly ignored by those who are putting their own safety and the safety of so many others at risk."