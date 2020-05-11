Manchester

Levenshulme death: Man detained under Mental Health Act

  • 11 May 2020
Westminster Street Image copyright Google
Image caption The woman was found in a house in Westminster Street on Thursday night

A man arrested on suspicion of murdering a 67-year-old woman at her home in Manchester has been detained under the Mental Health Act.

The 40-year-old was held after the woman was found dead at a house in Westminster Street, Levenshulme on Thursday night.

Det Insp Benjamin Cottam, said: "Our thoughts remain with the family of this woman who tragically lost her life".

The woman has not yet been named and police have not revealed how she died.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites