Image copyright Greater Manchester Police Image caption Police said the 500 plants could produce up to £1m of cannabis

A large cannabis farm containing £1m worth of plants has been destroyed by police following a raid.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the farm in Bury had more than 500 plants which could each produce four large crops per year.

Officers arrested a man on suspicion of cultivating cannabis during Saturday's raid and he was released pending further inquiries.

The cannabis was incinerated while all equipment was also destroyed.

The suspect was also of interest to the immigration authorities, a GMP spokesman said.

He added that the farm was "extremely dangerous" since the electrics were hooked up directly to the national grid.

Electricity North West cut off power supplies.