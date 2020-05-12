Image copyright PA Media Image caption Det Con Matthew Smith had served with GMP for 16 years

A detective who was found hiding after crashing his car while over the limit has been sacked from Greater Manchester Police (GMP).

Det Con Matthew Smith had been drinking with friends when his car hit a vehicle as it left the motorway in Bury, Greater Manchester, on 8 September.

He was found by an off-duty police officer who came across the accident.

Mr Smith admitted his behaviour amounted to gross misconduct and a breach of professional standards.

The details were given at a Special Case Gross Misconduct Hearing, chaired by the Chief Constable of GMP Ian Hopkins and held via video conference, to determine if the officer should keep his job.

The hearing was told Mr Smith failed a breath test at the roadside, giving a reading of 78 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 micrograms.

He admitted drink-driving at Liverpool Magistrates' Court in October and was banned from driving for 18 months.

Image caption Chief Constable Ian Hopkins chaired the Special Case Gross Misconduct Hearing

Gareth Madgwick, a solicitor for GMP, told the hearing, the force would be justified in his dismissal as the officer had been convicted of a criminal offence and the public expect the "highest standards" from officers.

The officer, who had served with GMP for 16 years and was with Salford CID at the time was described by colleagues as a hard-working "exemplary" officer.

He apologised for his actions and told how he had helped catch and jail burglars and save the life of a suicidal woman.

Katy Appleton, representing the officer, asked Mr Hopkins to "take the exceptional course" and issue a final written warning.

But the chief constable said he had to weigh up the "serious nature of the offence and the risk to the public that your actions posed on that night".

"I'm therefore sorry to tell you that my decision is that you should be dismissed without notice.," he said.