An incident in which a man was Tasered by officers in front of his young son is to be probed by the police watchdog.

Desmond Mombeyarara, 34, was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving in Stretford, Greater Manchester on 6 May.

Footage of him being Tasered sparked protests on social media including from anti-racism campaigners.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it would investigate whether it was an appropriate use of force.

Screams 'daddy'

The footage showed Mr Mombeyarara being approached by two officers before the Taser is used, on a garage forecourt in Stretford.

He is seen standing next to a marked police car and puts down his crying son minutes before the Taser is fired by one of the officers.

Mr Mombeyarara then falls to the ground and his son screams "daddy".

It prompted criticism on social media and Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham asked Greater Manchester Police to conduct an urgent review.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) voluntarily referred the matter to the police watchdog.

IOPC regional director Amanda Rowe said it was reviewing officers' bodycam footage, CCTV and mobile phone footage as part of its investigation.

"We are aware of community concerns about this incident and can reassure people that this matter will be thoroughly and independently investigated," she said.

"We will look closely at whether the force used on the man was appropriate in the circumstances."

She added GMP was helping with "our enquiries".

Mr Mombeyarara, of Cornbrook Park Road, Old Trafford, has appeared in court and admitted a number of offences including speeding, drink-driving, failing to stop and unnecessary travel.

He denies two counts of resisting a constable in the execution of their duty and the case was adjourned to a later date.