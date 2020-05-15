Image copyright Frank and Gail Beaden Image caption Gail Beaden said her husband Frank had received "amazing and compassionate" care

The family of an 84-year-old man who has survived both coronavirus and heart failure have praised NHS staff for their "amazing and compassionate" care.

Frank Beaden, from Macclesfield, was admitted to the Cheshire town's district general hospital with serious heart problems on 16 April.

While recovering from heart failure, Mr Beaden contracted Covid-19.

His wife of 62 years Gail, 81, said she "could not be more grateful" for the quality of care he had received.

'Wept for joy'

Mr Beaden was discharged from the hospital to rapturous applause from staff.

He will now spend some time convalescing at Congleton War Memorial Hospital.

Mrs Beaden said: "When we heard he was being discharged we all wept for joy.

"The hospital filmed the guard of honour to celebrate Frank's discharge and shared it with us.

"They have so much work to do and are rushed off their feet but they still find time for this gesture which meant so much to Frank, myself and the whole Beaden family.

"We cannot thank them enough for sending him home.

"We could not be more grateful to all the medical team and care staff who provided such amazing and compassionate care for my husband."

The couple have three grown-up children and eight grandchildren.