Image copyright GMP Image caption Shola Ogundare, 49, and Oluwafunmilayo Emmanuel, 35, were found guilty of a range of charges

A man and a woman who "showed no remorse" after abusing two children have been jailed.

The girl and boy, both aged under 16, had shown "incredible courage" after the abuse at the hands of Shola Ogundare, 49, and Oluwafunmilayo Emmanuel, 35, police said.

Ogundare and Emmanuel were sentenced to 15 and four years respectively at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court.

Police said the victims had suffered a "prolonged campaign of abuse".

Det Con Russell Clarke, of Greater Manchester Police said one of the victims was abused "under the pretence of punishment" to satisfy Ogundare's "most repulsive desires".

"Throughout this investigation, he has shown no remorse and the things he has said to try to evade justice have been beyond comprehension," he said.

"Emmanuel also subjected the children to physical abuse and has also shown no remorse. She has repeatedly defended Ogundare and tried to discredit the victims."

Ogundare, and Emmanuel, had pleaded not guilty.

After a week-long trial, Ogundare, of Curzon Close, Rochdale, was found guilty of attempted rape of a child, two counts of sexual assault, causing a child to watch a sexual act, cruelty to a person under 16, possessing an indecent image and four counts of assault.

Emmanuel of Glastonbury, Rochdale, was found guilty of four counts of cruelty to a person under 16.