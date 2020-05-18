Barry Bennell: Ex-football coach accused of nine sex offences
- 18 May 2020
Former football coach Barry Bennell has been charged with nine sexual offences in relation to two complainants.
The 66-year-old appeared at Warrington Magistrates' Court via video link from HMP Littlehey on Monday, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.
Mr Bennell was accused of three counts of a serious sexual offence and six counts of indecent assault.
The CPS decided to charge him after reviewing a file from Cheshire Police relating to "non-recent" allegations.