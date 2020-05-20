Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Police said a cordon remained in place and inquiries were continuing

A man has been arrested after a driver was witnessed attempting to run people over and a woman was allegedly kidnapped.

The disturbance broke out in Tawton Avenue in Hattersley, Tameside, at 20.40 BST on Tuesday.

Police were called amid reports of dangerous driving and a man possessing a gun and kidnapping a woman.

A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of kidnap and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear.

Greater Manchester Police said a cordon remained in place and an investigation was continuing.