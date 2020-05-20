Image copyright GMP Image caption Emily Jones was attacked by a woman with a knife at Queen's Park in Bolton

A woman has been charged with the murder of a seven-year-old girl who was stabbed in a park on Mother's Day.

Eltiona Skana, 30, is accused of murdering Emily Jones in Queen's Park, Bolton on 22 March, Greater Manchester Police said.

Ms Skana, formerly of Turnstone Road, Bolton, has been remanded in custody to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on 26 May.

Emily's family said she had a "heart as big as her smile".

She was stabbed as she played in the park with her parents and died shortly after the attack, which was witnessed by her father.