Image copyright GMP Image caption Emily Jones was stabbed as she played in Queen's Park, Bolton

A woman has appeared in court charged with the murder of a seven-year-old girl who was stabbed in a park.

Emily Jones was stabbed as she played in Queen's Park, Bolton on 22 March and died shortly after the attack, which was witnessed by her father.

Eltiona Skana, 30, formerly of Turnstone Road, Bolton, appeared before magistrates in Manchester by video link and was remanded into custody.

She is due to appear at the city's crown court later.

Ms Skana is also charged with possession of a blade in a public place - a craft knife - on the same date.