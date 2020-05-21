Image caption Police remain at the scene, where damage to a front door can be seen

A 13-year-old girl whose mother was killed in a double stabbing witnessed the attack, police have said.

The daughter, who saw her mum suffer "catastrophic injuries" at a house in Billinge, Wigan, was the one who dialled 999.

Neighbours named the victim, who has yet to be formally identified, as Melissa Belshaw, 32.

A 36-year-old man known to the victim is being held on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

Greater Manchester Police said the woman's daughter was receiving specialist support after her ordeal.

"I can't possibly imagine what that daughter has gone through," said Supt Chris Bridge.

He further described two men who ran to Ms Belshaw's aid, one of whom was seriously injured, as "heroes".

"The word hero is used very often, but in these circumstances I think it really sums up the way that these two people behaved because they ran towards danger upon seeing this incident and intervened," he said.

"My intention is to speak to them at some stage later and offer my heartfelt thanks."

Image caption The murder suspect was known to the victim, said police

Had the men not intervened, the attack in Upholland Road could have been even worse, said Supt Bridge.

The injured man remains in hospital but his condition is not believed to be life-threatening, the force added.