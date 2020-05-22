Cannabis plants 'worth more than £1m' seized in Oldham
- 22 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
An "enormous amount" of cannabis, which police said was worth about £1.1m, has been seized after a raid in Oldham.
Greater Manchester Police raided a property on Ripponden Road at 8:20 BST and found a "vast cultivation facility comprising more than 1,500 plants" across four floors, a spokesman said.
Two men, aged 24 and 40, were arrested on suspicion of cannabis cultivation.
The seizure sent a "message" that even in "unprecedented times", policing continues, Insp Steven Prescott said.