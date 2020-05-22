Manchester

Cannabis plants 'worth more than £1m' seized in Oldham

  • 22 May 2020
Image caption More than 1,500 plants were discovered at the property in Oldham

An "enormous amount" of cannabis, which police said was worth about £1.1m, has been seized after a raid in Oldham.

Greater Manchester Police raided a property on Ripponden Road at 8:20 BST and found a "vast cultivation facility comprising more than 1,500 plants" across four floors, a spokesman said.

Two men, aged 24 and 40, were arrested on suspicion of cannabis cultivation.

The seizure sent a "message" that even in "unprecedented times", policing continues, Insp Steven Prescott said.

