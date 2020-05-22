Image copyright Getty Images Image caption George Formby died in 1961

Memorabilia belonging to legendary entertainer George Formby, including two of his banjoleles, have been bought back by his family.

The instruments, which were synonymous with Wigan-born Formby, fetched £11,000 and £10,500 respectively.

His niece Pamela Bailey and family from Portsmouth also bid successfully for items including his prayer book and a letter rejecting a song as "too blue".

Formby, who was once the UK's highest paid entertainer, died aged 56 in 1961.

His family fought off stiff competition to buy family photos, a scrapbook, personal letters, a film script, and material relating to his father, George Formby Senior, who was also a famous comedian.

The 13 lots auctioned by East Midlands auction house Hansons netted £38,860.

Image copyright Hansons Image caption One of the instruments was played in Formby's movie Off The Dole

Ms Bailey tracked the instruments, which are a cross between banjo and ukulele, with her children Melanie and Michael Smith, who were bidding on her behalf in the online auction.

Mr Smith said: "George died before we were born but we wanted to buy these items for our mother and as part of our family heritage.

"We want our children and grandchildren to know they're related to one of the UK's greatest and, at one time, best paid entertainers."

Ironically for a man whose songs When I'm Cleaning Windows and With My Little Stick of Blackpool Rock were banned by the BBC, one of the items the family bought is a letter telling two songwriters a song was "really too blue" and "you are getting too much on the sex stuff, try and clean it up a bit".

Mr Smith said the family are now hoping to buy one of his ukuleles.