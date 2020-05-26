Image copyright David Dixon/Geograph Image caption Police say the death is an isolated incident

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman found dead in Stockport.

The woman, believed to have been in her 40s, was found on Monday morning at Reddish Vale Country Park.

A 48-year-old man remains in custody.

Det Supt Neil Jones from Greater Manchester Police said: "Understandably this news may cause concern within the community but... at this time, we believe that this was an isolated incident."

He described the death as "absolutely devastating", adding: "First and foremost, our thoughts are with the victim's loved ones and specialist officers will do everything they can to support them."