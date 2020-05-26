Liam Gallagher, Mark Owen and Emeli Sande are to lead a doorstep sing-along to celebrate the community spirit shown in the Covid-19 lockdown.

Manchester's Together In One Voice event will invite people to join in with an online stream of songs from "doorsteps, windows, balconies and streets" at 19:30 BST on Thursday.

The stream will feature seven songs recorded by choirs in isolation.

James singer Tim Booth, who will lead a song, said the event was "critical".

A city council spokesman said the sing-along was designed to "celebrate the spirit and importance of community in these unprecedented times".

"The one-off event aims to unite people from across the whole Greater Manchester region," he added.

Community choir versions of seven songs have been recorded for the event:

Take That - Shine

Martha and the Vandellas - Dancing In The Streets

Emeli Sande - You Are Not Alone

Tom Walker - Leave A Light On

James - Sit Down

M People - Search For The Hero

Oasis - Wonderwall

They will be introduced by a host of stars with connections to the city, including rapper Aitch, Liam Fray of The Courteeners and singer Denise Johnson.

Booth said he was "keen to support people in any way I can", adding: "Events like these are critical right now for the community."

Image caption Tim Booth will introduce a version of his band's song Sit Down

Musical director Dan McDwyer said it had been "a huge task recording the choirs" but said it would be worth it if everything went to plan.

"What a moment it's going to be when those choirs, all singing in their bedrooms, are amplified by thousands of voices across Greater Manchester," he said.

Council leader Sir Richard Leese said it would be a chance for people to use the "magical power of music and reconnect again with their neighbours and communities".

The stream will be broadcast on Manchester International Festival's YouTube channel, MIF Live, and BBC Radio Manchester.

Footage from the event, which the council hopes to capture through drones, street cameras and residents' own phones, will then be edited together for an extended broadcast on MIF Live on 31 May.