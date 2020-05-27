Image copyright Caroline Maddocks Image caption Ben has cerebral palsy and autism

A mother who sacrificed seeing her own disabled son during lockdown says she is "fuming" over Dominic Cummings' controversial trip to Durham.

NHS worker Caroline Maddocks, from Stockport, chose to keep 14-year-old Ben in respite care because of the risk to his health from Covid-19.

Ben has cerebral palsy and autism. "I would give anything just to hug him," his mum said.

She said it was "one rule for the government and one for everybody else".

Mrs Maddocks told BBC Radio 5 Live that, because Ben was being shielded, she could only see him through the window of the care home or on her smart phone.

The Prime Minister said his chief adviser, Dominic Cummings, "followed the instincts of every father and every parent" when he drove his wife and child to County Durham during lockdown, rather than isolating in London after she developed Covid-19 symptoms.

But Ms Maddocks said: "It made me feel like they were saying I was less of a parent because I made the decision to follow the rules and kept him in lockdown and kept him safe."

Hold his hand

She was given the option by social services of allowing her son to go into a home run by charity Together Trust as both she and her daughter are front-line NHS workers.

"As a mother I wanted him here with me but I realise it was very selfish of me to want him with me when I knew in my heart of hearts he would be safer in the home."

She said of Mr Cummings' behaviour: "I was fuming, absolutely fuming, because I could have done that and say my son belongs to me.

"I would give anything just to hold his hand, anything just to have him back home."

The Prime Minister's office has been contacted for a comment.