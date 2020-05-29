Image copyright Google Image caption Peter Richardson died in hospital after collapsing on Topfield Road

A 15-year-old boy and two women have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died from a stab wound in Manchester.

Peter Richardson, 51, was taken to hospital after collapsing on Topfield Road in Wythenshawe on 21 May but died shortly afterwards.

Police believe an incident involving Mr Richardson had happened in a home in nearby Greenwood Road.

A post-mortem examination concluded he died from a stab wound.

The boy and women, who are aged 27 and 36, remain in police custody.

Det Ch Insp Liam Boden of Greater Manchester Police said an investigation was continuing.