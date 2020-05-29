Image copyright Google Image caption The plan to close Thomas Street to traffic had been welcomed by businesses and residents, the council said

Part of Manchester's Northern Quarter is to be pedestrianised seven days per week as the city begins to emerge from the coronavirus lockdown

The plan for Thomas Street, which was already closed to traffic at weekends, aims to help facilitate social distancing.

Manchester City Council said it hopes the temporary move could become permanent.

From Saturday the street will be open only to pedestrians and cyclists.

The council temporarily pedestrianised parts of Deansgate earlier in May.

Councillor Angeliki Stogia, executive member for planning, said the move had been "embraced positively" by businesses and residents.

Meanwhile, space has been freed up on other streets in the city including Princess Street, with parking bays removed and changes made to street furniture.

A council review is examining extending traffic-free hours for other popular areas including Canal Street and St Ann's Square.