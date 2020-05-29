Image copyright GMFRS Image caption Nearby properties have been advised to keep their windows and doors shut by Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service

Firefighters are tackling a major blaze in Greater Manchester involving about 200 tonnes of waste paper.

Seven fire engines were sent to Kirkless Industrial Estate in Cale Lane, Wigan, at 18:55 BST.

The blaze is under control and firefighters are expected to remain at the scene throughout the night, the fire service said.

Residents have been asked to keep their doors and windows closed and to avoid the area if possible.