Image caption Emergency services were called to Clifton Country Park at about 15:30 BST

A 14-year-old boy whose body was pulled from a river in Salford was a "popular student and a good friend to many".

Adam Kay was last seen in the River Irwell near to Clifton Country Park on Tuesday at about 15:30 BST.

Police said underwater search teams discovered the boy's body in the water a short time later.

A file has been passed to the coroner but his death is not being treated as suspicious, Greater Manchester Police said.

Harper Green School in Farnworth, where Adam was a pupil, has paid tribute to the 14-year-old on social media.

"Adam was a popular student and a good friend to many of you," the school spokesperson said.

More than £1,800 has been raised so far to cover the cost of the teenager's funeral after a fundraising page was set up in his memory.