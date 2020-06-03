Image copyright @Dovestone_lite Image caption Thousands travelled to Dove Stone Reservoir during the recent sunny spell, causing widespread congestion

Motorists could face fines of £70 after 13,000 drivers flocked to a Greater Manchester beauty spot in just three days, with many parking illegally.

Oldham Council said it was introducing the fines as part of new parking restrictions near Dove Stone Reservoir.

Visitors have been reminded to "act responsibly" as there are only about 150 parking spaces near the site.

Concerns have also been raised by police after a wildfire which broke out near Dove Stone Reservoir on Tuesday.

Double yellow lines will be painted on nearby Holmfirth Road in a bid to tackle the problem, the council said.

And, from Saturday, anyone who illegally parks on the road will face a fine of £70, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

The restrictions, introduced under emergency powers, will seek to tackle issues including blocking the road, pavement, and parking across access points.

Image copyright @PurplefacePhoto Image caption The concerns about congestion come after a fire in an area not far from Dove Stone Reservoir

Council leader Sean Fielding said: "People may ask why we haven't done this sooner but putting double yellow lines on a road is always the last option.

"They wouldn't be needed if drivers parked responsibly and kept to the rules of the road. Hopefully, they will act as a proper deterrent.

"We had vehicles double-parked on the road and emergency vehicles would not have been able to get through."

Ch Insp Claire Galt said Greater Manchester Police recently had to commit "significant resources" to the area due to the "dangerous ways that some visitors have been parking their cars".

"Unfortunately, some people still continue to park dangerously, leaving us no other option than to issue fixed-penalty notices."