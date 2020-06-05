Image copyright PA Image caption The shops, selling counterfeit goods, have been given prohibition notices

Shops selling fake goods during lockdown have been closed in an operation by police and trading standards.

Twenty-eight non-essential shops in Manchester were seen letting customers inside and ignoring social distancing.

The stores, located in the Strangeways area, have been given prohibition notices preventing customers from entering "for any reason".

Councillor Rabnawaz Akbar said such behaviour would not be tolerated.

The executive member for neighbourhoods added: "Residents of Manchester are reminded that non-essential retail businesses remain closed to access and that by visiting counterfeit traders in this area they are putting their health at risk as well as funding organised crime."

If the notices are breached, owners could face prosecution and an unlimited fine.

Supt Rebecca Boyce, from Greater Manchester Police, said while "many businesses" were complying with government guidelines there had been "a small minority" that had remained open, "risking the health of their staff and anyone that enters the premises".

In September, two lorries were needed to remove counterfeit goods from a number of premises in Strangeways.

All non-essential retailers will be able to reopen in England from 15 June.