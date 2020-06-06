Image caption Andy Burnham has urged people to show support "in different ways"

Protesters planning to gather for a rally in Manchester after the death of George Floyd have been urged not to assemble because of coronavirus infection fears.

Mayor Andy Burnham said protests were a "high risk" after concerns the virus may be spreading again.

Socially-distant protests are planned for 13:00 BST and at 14:00 on Sunday.

They are among anti-racism protests held worldwide after Mr Floyd's death in US police custody on 25 May.

Scientists have raised concerns the R number - the average number of people who can catch the virus from an infected person - is creeping up again nationwide.

'Not ideal'

But there is concern it and may have surpassed one - the point at which the epidemic takes off again - in the north-west.

Mr Burnham said: "While I understand people's wish go to protest against what's been happening in the USA and send that message of solidarity that can be done in different ways.

"It is not at all ideal is it to be gathering in these circumstances when we still face a very high risk."

Mr Floyd's death has sparked protests against police brutality and racism in the US and Europe, including one held in Manchester last Sunday.

The unarmed black man who was put in handcuffs in the street, died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

The officer, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with murder while three colleagues stand accused of aiding and abetting.

'Show support another way'

Two Black Lives Matter protests in Manchester are planned for Piccadilly Gardens on Saturday and St Peter's Square on Sunday.

"I would normally want to go and show my support but I won't be doing that for precisely this reason so I would ask people to think about that and show their support in another way," said Mr Burnham.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock also issued a warning against George Floyd protests planned in several British cities.

The BBC has contacted the march organisers for a comment.