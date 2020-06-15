Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened on Lower Leigh Road in Westhoughton

A PC has suffered a broken arm after being set upon by a gang of youths and a woman with a tennis racket.

The officer, who was off duty, went to check a report of an assault near his home after being told about it by a family member at 21:30 BST on Saturday.

The 46-year-old identified himself as a PC to up to 15 youths on Lower Leigh Road in Westhoughton and was attacked, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

A woman then drove up in a white BMW and assaulted him with the racket.

A GMP spokesman said a second officer, who was sent to help, was also assaulted.

Two boys, aged 16, and a 40-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of assault and a man aged 40 was held on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.

A second 40-year old woman was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.

The force spokesman said all five had since been released under investigation.

The PC was taken to hospital where he received treatment for injuries to his face and ribs as well as a broken arm.

Ch Insp Stephanie Parker said it was a "shocking" attack.

"This is disgusting behaviour and will absolutely not be tolerated," she added.